Bayern Munich have Real Madrid target on shortlist for €60m move

Bournemouth and recently capped Spain defender Dean Huijsen is set to be one of the headlines of the summer barring a major surprise, with the 19-year-old trailed by a selection of Europe’s biggest clubs. A fine debut season in the Premier League may well be his only one, at least for some time.

Huijsen left Juventus last summer for just €15m, but has excelled under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. In March, he looked at home for Spain too against the Netherlands in the Nations League, registering a brilliant assist for Lamine Yamal. This summer he has a €60m release clause, and it looks likely that it will be activated.

In Spain all of the headlines have been that Real Madrid have set their sights on Huijsen, who is reportedly a Real Madrid fan too. However recent reports in England say that Chelsea and Liverpool are further down the line in the process of signing Huijsen, albeit Los Blancos believe they will be able to pull on Huijsen’s heartstrings.

Over in Germany, Bayern Munich are also considering a move for the Spain international. Christian Falk has told The Daily Briefing that Bayern are negotiating a new deal for Dayot Upamecano and in talks over a potential €120m release clause. However the Bavarian side are also monitoring other options, one of which is Huijsen.

It is worth noting that Huijsen has expressed his pride at being linked with Real Madrid, who in recent weeks have reached out to his camp. His father has also visited the Valdebebas training ground. Born in the Netherlands and moving to Malaga at a young age, both Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to recruit him from Los Boquerones, but he ended up electing a move to Juventus, in his own words, to learn from the school of Italian defending.