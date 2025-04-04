Atletico Madrid close the door on returning loan star

15/08/2022 Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Getafe CF and Atletico de Madrid at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on August 15, 2022 in Getafe, Madrid, Spain. DEPORTES Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

Atletico Madrid have reportedly already made a summer transfer decision on Saul Niguez’s future at the club.

Los Rojiblancos sanctioned a season-long loan for the Spain international ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as he moved on to La Liga rivals Sevilla.

Despite playing a frequent role in the previous two seasons – following a loan stint at Chelsea – Saul remained on the edge of Diego Simeone’s plans in Madrid.

Both of those seasons included a whopping 20 league appearances off the bench in each one and his impact in Andalucia has been similarly limited.

Injuries and suspensions have played a role in his lack of prominence and he is unlikely to start when the two clubs meet at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this weekend.

14 league starts has not caught the eye and both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are considering their next steps over the 30-year-old’s future.

As per reports from Diario AS, the small print of the loan agreement includes a clause to extend it for the 2025/26 season, which Sevilla are expected to activate in June.

That would bring him to the end of his lengthy Atletico Madrid contract and solve an issue for Simeone who still has no place for him in Madrid.

Sevilla are not filled with enthusiasm over an extension to the current link, and if a transfer offer arrives at Simeone’s door beforehand, both sides would be happy to cut ties.

Despite his lack of overall impact, Saul has still racked up 345 La Liga appearances across his time in Madrid and Sevilla, and his first choice would be to remain in Spain.

Previous links to the Saudi Pro League have not developed, despite the financial offer that would attract both the player and Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla may request an increased wage contribution from Simeone’s side if they do extend the arrangement into 2025/26.