Arsenal prepare club record Nico Williams offer to break transfer deadlock

Arsenal are prepared to make a bold move to wrap up a summer transfer swoop for Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

The Spain international was openly pursued by Barcelona last summer following his UEFA Euro 2024 title win with La Roja.

However, the Catalan giants are not expected reignite their interest in him, with a link to Arsenal stretching back over 12 months.

The incoming weeks are expected to see the Gunners intensify their drive to bring him to London for the 2025/26 campaign with new sporting director Andrea Berta leading the negotiations.

The Gunners could be willing to pay more than his €60m release clause in the summer in order to secure more favourable payment terms, allowing them to structure payments over the duration of Williams’ prospective contract, rather than paying the full amount up front.

That is an opening being explored in London and Bilbao as the two clubs look for a solution that benefits all parties involved.

There is a growing sense that Arsenal will be almost unopposed in their pursuit of Williams, with Bayern Munich deciding not to act on their interest in the 22-year-old, but finances will still play a major role.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, paying Williams’ release clause is just one of the steps required on Arsenal’s end, with a bumper wage package also included.

Williams’ current deal in Bilbao sees him pocket significantly more than £100,000 per week after tax, in large part due to the unique tax policy in place in the Basque Country.

That could mean a request for Williams to be placed alongside Arsenal’s top earners, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard, on around at least £250,000 a week.

Kai Havertz is currently Arsenal’s No.1, on £280,000 a week, but Arsenal may need to beat that to secure Williams.