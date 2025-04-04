Antony linked with bold Premier League transfer over Real Betis stay

GUIMARAES (Portugal), 13/03/2025.- Betis player Antony poses after scoring the 0-3 goal during the UEFA Conference League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Real Betis, in Guimaraes, Portugal, 13 March 2025. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Real Betis forward Antony could be offered multiple summer transfer options alongside a drive to keep him in Andalucia.

The Brazil international has looked like a different player since his January loan move to Spain after a struggling start to the campaign back at Manchester United.

Real Betis have been delighted with his impact so far, with the former Ajax winger racking up four goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

The latest positive showing came in last weekend’s victory in El Gran Derbi which keeps Real Betis level on points with Villarreal in the race for the final Champions League spot,

Real Betis are battling to ensure European qualification for next season which could be vital in their talks with United to make Antony’s move to the Estadio Benito Villamrain permanent in 2025.

Teammate Isco has called on fans to launch a crowdfunding campaign to keep their loan star at the club but finances could dictate what happens next.

The Red Devils sanctioned a six month loan from Old Trafford, with Antony not in Ruben Amorim’s squad plans, but he is still expected return to Manchester in June.

Mixed reports over a permanent deal being discussed remain on the agenda with Real Betis unlikely to be able to afford United’s current asking price of £30m.

United fans are divided over his possible return with Antony previously admitting a temporary break was the best solution for all involved.

However, as speculation over his future rolls on, the 25-year-old could be offered a shock Premier League return – but not at United.

Reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net indicate Mikel Arteta is considering a move for him as a part of a summer attacking revamp at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is pursuing multiple transfer options and Antony represents a much cheaper alternative to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams if Arteta misses out on the Basque star.