Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he does not believe that La Liga has been adulterated by the presence of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for Barcelona. The Italian manager also reaffirmed that he had no intention of leaving Los Blancos.

Initially Ancelotti batted back a question about Olmo and Victor remaining registered. The High Committee for Sport (CSD) announced yesterday that they had ruled in favour of Barcelona in their dispute with La Liga, who were keen to unregister Olmo and Victor. La Liga have stated that they will appeal the case, but as it stands, both will be available until the end of the season.

“This is a question for other people, I don’t have anything to say about it. That’s it,” he told the press. He was also asked about the lack of uproar from other clubs, after several major names such as Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club voiced their frustration in January.

“There is freedom of expression, if nobody wants to speak about it, then they don’t want to speak. No problem from me.”

“No, I don’t think so,” sentenced the matter, when asked if he felt La Liga was adulterated by the fact that Pau Victor and Dani Olmo will be able ot play

During the week, Ancelotti gave his testimony after sitting trial for a case in which he is accused of defrauding the tax office of just over €1m. The prosecution have asked for a sentence of four years and nine months in prison, but Ancelotti has defended his innocence.

“It was a new experience. Nothing more, it’s happened, now we have to await the sentence of the judge.”

After reiterating that Real Madrid would have to sack him or not renew his contract in order for him to leave, Ancelotti was asked what role their 4-0 and 5-2 defeats to Barcelona earlier in the season would play in their motivation for the upcoming Copa del Rey final.

“I think I can put off this question until the pre-match press conference. If you’re in Sevilla, I’ll answer that question. What I can say now, is that we are very happy to get to the final, and to be close to another objective.”

Los Blancos face Valencia this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, before traveling to London to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Real Madrid have been far from flawless in recent weeks, but have continued to find a way to get past several difficult challenges in tact.