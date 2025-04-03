There has been no shortage of declarations in Spain this season that Pedri might just be the best midfielder in the world currently, reaching an exceptional level this season with his fitness back in track. In one sense, he is very much in a league of his own this season.

The 22-year-old appears to have left his persistent injury issues behind him this year, and has been the heartbeat of Hansi Flick’s side from the very first match they played. While Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Fermin Lopez have come in and out of the side over recent months, Pedri has been the constant in midfield for Barcelona.

On Wednesday night, as Barcelona found a way past Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Pedri was afforded a rare honour. With his name ringing around at the Metropolitano, it was seemingly being sung by both sets of fans. It is certainly a tribute reserved for a select few, and the only time it has happened this season.

Pedri, in a league of his own this season.pic.twitter.com/hgfa2uo617 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 3, 2025

No doubt in part that is due to his exploits with Spain too. The Canary Islander converted the winning penalty in emphatic fashion against the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals a little over two weeks ago. He himself admitted after the game that he has never enjoyed football as much as he is doing so now, and that it is the best he has played.

This season he has played 45 times already for Barcelona, scoring on five occasions and giving seven assists. Numbers do little to illustrate what he does for a Barcelona side that relies on him to direct matters in the middle of the pitch, as well as to set the tempo. Which is not to say that he has not been defensively solid either, exhibiting an impressive knack for robbing opponents of possession.