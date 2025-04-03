Valencia player ignites feud with Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer

In recent months, Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer applied to trademark the “cold” celebration that he does after scoring, but this move has been criticised by Valencia winger Diego Lopez, who claims to have been doing the action for considerably longer than the England international.

It was back in December that Palmer applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office to trademark the celebration, following in the footsteps of England teammate Jude Bellingham. At that time, Lopez commented on the matter, and he has done so again during a recent interview, as per Relevo.

“I haven’t received the receipt yet… I don’t know if it’s because he doesn’t have my address, because they haven’t given it to him or why. If you want, I can explain that I have been doing this celebration for four years and I will continue to do it. In fact, I hope to do it more often because it will mean that I have scored a lot of goals.”

Lopez has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Valencia, and on each occasion, he has brought out the “cold” celebration. He has been in sparkling form for Los Che in recent weeks, and it has been much needed considering that they are firmly embroiled in the relegation dogfight in La Liga.

It remains to be seen whether Lopez is contacted by Palmer for “copying” his celebration, but the 22-year-old winger is adamant that he has the right to do the “cold” act considering that he did it before the Englishman gained prominence at Manchester City and then Chelsea. For now, the Spain youth international is focused on ending the season on a high with Valencia, with the ideal scenario being Los Che retaining their status as a La Liga club.