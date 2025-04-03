Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will have his pick of top clubs this summer by the looks of things, following a fine season in the Premier League, and a debut with Spain in March. The 19-year-old has a €60m release clause, and already Chelsea and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the former Juventus man.

Huijsen was one of the headlines from the March international break in Spain, after two fine performances in the Nations League against the country of his birth. Prior to that, Huijsen had attracted the interest of several clubs, including Chelsea and Los Blancos, but now it appears clubs are already lining up to make their proposals.

Real Madrid reportedly reached out to his camp in March to express their interest in Huijsen, and the player himself publicly declared his pride in the links between the two. England’s giants will make an effort to keep him in the Premier League, and more recently, it has been claimed that Chelsea will look offer Huijsen a higher salary than he would receive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now The Independent claim that Liverpool have made their presence known. Their information is that Liverpool and Chelsea have both put work in for a move to try and persuade Huijsen to join them. It’s also noted that they are further ahead in the process of signing Huijsen than Los Blancos. Real Madrid however believe they are operating from a position of strength, and that if they give Huijsen a choice to make, they will be able to sway his mind.

Certainly that conforms with all of the information coming out of Spain so far, where it has been reported that Huijsen is a Real Madrid fan. He came close to signing for them as a 16-year-old, before a last minute offer from Juventus took him to Serie A. Huijsen has previously explained that he was keen to learn from the Italian school of defending early in his career – so far his career choices, most recently a move to Bournemouth, have served him well.