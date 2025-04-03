Sevilla have already started their squad planning for next season, and they are expected to add an exciting winger to their first team squad during the summer transfer window – that being Celta Vigo’s Alfon Gonzalez.

Outside of Dodi Lukebakio, Sevilla have struggled in attack this season, and that problem will be addressed by sporting director Victor Orta ahead of the 2025-26 campaign kicking off in August. And already, moves appear to have been made, with Faro de Vigo (via ED) reporting that an agreement is in place for Alfon to head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan from the 1st of July.

This season is Alfon’s first in the Celta first team, and he has enjoyed good form. He has found the back of the net on six occasions across all competitions, with three of those goals coming in La Liga – two of them have been in recent weeks against Leganes and Las Palmas.

According to the report, Celta officials are resigned to losing Alfon. Sevilla have offered him a salary much higher that the one he currently earns at Balaidos, and because of this, it is taken for granted that he can signed a pre-contract agreement with Los Nervionenses, meaning that he will make the move upon the expiry of his current deal at the end of June.

Sevilla have been following Alfon for a while, and in recent weeks, they made their move to bring him to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. It appears that this has been successful, and the 25-year-old is set to join up with Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s squad for the start of next season.

It is a big blow for Celta to lose Alfon for free, and it could be the first of several departures at the clud. Oscar Mingueza, who has spoken on his future in recent months, has been strongly linked with a move away, which would be certain if he also did not sign a new deal before the end of the season.