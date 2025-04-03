This week, it was confirmed that Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey final, with both clubs winning their semi-finals against Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid respectively. As such, a Superclasico will take place later this month at La Cartuja.

Real Madrid are expected to be slight underdogs for that match, given that they have lost the previous two Clasicos this season by an aggregate scoreline of 9-2. Andriy Lunin had been in goals for the first meeting, which saw Barcelona win 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he had a strong chance to start in Seville as he has been Carlo Ancelotti’s goalkeeper in the Copa del Rey – although there had been doubts about his starting status with Thibaut Courtois a strong candidate to come in for the showdown clash.

Ancelotti would have been facing a selection headache, but it looks like it could now be cleared up. Lunin has been revealed to have suffered a calf injury in the last few days, and according to information from The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, the Ukrainian shot stopper is projected to be out for four weeks, following medical tests done on Wednesday. He would also miss both legs of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal, although he was not expected to start either of those matches anyway.

However, Cortegana has also stated that Real Madrid have denied that Lunin has suffered an injury of this severity, and they are confident of him being available to face Valencia this weekend. He could take injections to guarantee his availability at the Bernabeu, although that would increase his chances of being out for an extended period of time, which is the last thing that Ancelotti needs considering Courtois has also had his fair share of physical problems this season.