Barcleona midfielder Pedri has declared that he has never enjoyed football as much as he currently is, with the Blaugrana dreaming of a treble as things stand. On Wednesday night, Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0, extending their unbeaten run in 2025 to 21 games, with just three draws amongst those wins.

However Pedri noted there was no hint of complacency or sense of invincibility within the team, despite their strong form.

“We don’t feel unbeatable, because we’ve lost a few matches. There are always things to improve, we always do, and we also have to be self-critical about the things we do wrong, but we’re in great form and have confidence at the moment,” he told Sport.

Their win over Atletico Madrid set up a Clasico final against Real Madrid at La Cartuja in Seville.

“We’re happy to get to another final. Let’s play and try to win it. What we want is to excite the fans. A final against Real Madrid, clearly they are not going to be easy for us. It’s clear we don’t have to be afraid of any team. We’re Barca and we’re going to try to control the game against everyone, but it won’t be easy. Hopefully, we’ll have a game like the ones we have had against them.”

Jules Koundé: “We’re very happy to have reached the final. We’re alive in all competitions, and we think we can win the treble. We have a team to do it, if we keep on working.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2025

The star of the match was Lamine Yamal once again, who turned the Atletico defence inside out in the first half. Pedri was asked for some advice for the 17-year-old.

“I tell him to keep doing what he’s doing, to keep having fun. Although sometimes you have to clip his ears… but that’s okay,” he noted with a wry smile on his face.

Pedri also told Sport that sometimes Lamine Yamal needs a little nudge in the right direction. More below👇 pic.twitter.com/D6vNaAQ8nl — Football España (@footballespana_) April 3, 2025

Barcelona continue an exhausting run on Saturday with a fourth game in just nine days on Saturday, as they host the in-form Real Betis fresh off a derby win over Sevilla. The main concern for the Blaugrana will be injuries and fitness, with several of their stars, including Lamine Yamal and Pedri taking on a heavy workload this season.