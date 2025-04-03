La Liga star deals blow to Tottenham Hotspur with transfer stance

This summer, Tottenham Hotspur will almost certainly be shopping in the La Liga market, given that they have an enticing clause that allows them to sign Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso for a reduced price, which was agreed upon last August as part of the deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso return to Los Verdiblancos.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Spurs will look to trigger the clause that they have for Cardoso, as they see the American defensive midfielder as a player that adds value to their first team squad. However, it is not guaranteed that a deal takes place even if this happens, as the player himself is showing no signs of wanting a move away.

Earlier this week, Cardoso spoke to El Chiringuito (via ED) on his desire to remain at Betis for a while yet, and he is also desperate to secure Champions League qualification – which is something that Spurs can only do if they win this season’s Europa League.

“I’m very happy here and I hope I can continue to enjoy myself at Betis for many years. Qualifying for the Champions League? It is our dream and our goal.”

It has been reported in recent weeks that Betis expect Cardoso to leave, which is why they have started to look at possible replacements. However, these quotes should give them hope that Spurs’ interest will be staved off during the summer transfer window, which would be magnificent news.

Cardoso has been an excellent player for Betis since his arrival from Internacional back in the winter of 2024. He has nailed down a starting spot under head coach Manuel Pellegrini, which would make his departure all the more painful were it to happen. But for now, there are chances for him to remain at the Benito Villamarin.