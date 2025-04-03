Hansi Flick believes he has found source of Barcelona leaks

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick believes he has got to the bottom of the leaks at the club. The Blaugrana were a constant source of news and dressing room stories last season under Xavi Hernandez, but German manager appears to have calmed that trend.

That in no small part is down to the good atmosphere at the club, and the strong results that Flick has been obtaining since he took charge in Catalonia. However he feels he has found a way of putting an end to the stories coming out of the dressing room.

El señorito Flick ha cerrado el comedor del primer equipo en la ciudad deportiva. Ni médicos ni responsables de prensa pueden entrar, incluso ha vetado a algunos en desplazamientos y no vuelven con el equipo.

El mister está convencido que son responsables de algunas filtraciones. — La portera de Núñez🖤🩺🖤 (@porteranunez) April 2, 2025

According La Portera de Nunez, Flick has now banned the medical staff and the press officers from the training ground dining room while the first team is eating there. Some have even been taken off away trips with the team, and Flick is convinced that amongst those two departments were the source of the leaks.

Breaking: Dani Olmo's recovery is going very well. There's optimism in the dressing room that he can play the second leg against Borussia Dortmund on April 15th. @ClubMitjanit — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 3, 2025

This is a story that is backed up by information from Radio Catalunya, who say that although the President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco are still allowed to enter, Flick has sectioned off the space for the players.

Certainly it has been notable the change between this season and last, where almost hourly updates appeared to emerge from the club. There were reports that Xavi had even gone through the phones of some of his staff in order to try and root out the leak, but that was strenuously denied by Xavi, who took legal action for libel against the journalist in question.

Flick has also been praised for his handling of the press and the ‘entorno’ surrounding Barcelona, shifting the focus back towards football despite numerous off the pitch issues still hampering the club. Part of that has been a much more austere approach with his press conferences, which have been conducted exclusively in English, where Flick has generally avoided giving long answers, or getting into more detail than necessary.