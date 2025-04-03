The future of Arda Guler is arguably more uncertain than anyone else at Real Madrid. Prodigiously talented, the 20-year-old has failed to shine in the fashion that many expected in his second year at the club, after a first season hampered by injury.

Guler has started just twice in La Liga in the last two months, and overall, has been an afterthought for Real Madrid this season, leading to links to the exit door. Guler himself feels he deserves more game time, and has not seen eye to eye with Carlo Ancelotti since he arrived. As per Caught Offside, he will have a multitude of options if he decides to exit Madrid this summer.

The strongest interest comes from Aston Villa, where Sporting Director Monchi has expressed an interest in taking him to the Midlands. He believes that Guler would fit perfectly, and could play out wide or as a number 10 for Unai Emery. On the other hand Arsenal are also willing to give him a permanent home, and have been monitoring his situation for the past year, while Newcastle United also see him as a potential opportunity.

Liverpool are also interested in Guler as a talent, but a recent bust-up between Dominik Szoboszlai and Guler on international duty has cast doubt on whether they would move for Turkish talent. If history is instructive, then Real Madrid will likely look to sell him with a 50% sell-on fee or a buyback option, but he could also be allowed to leave on loan. If it is the latter, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are amongst his suitors, while AC Milan and Inter Milan would also look into a permanent deal.

It is no surprise that Monchi is interested in Guler, with Sevilla having enquired about him as a teenager breaking into the Fenerbahce team, before Real Madrid and Barcelona began competing for him. Guler has played 1,165 minutes this season in 32 appearances, registering three goals and seven assists. Despite flashes of magic, Ancelotti reportedly wants to see more from him defensively.