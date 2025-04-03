Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief, after the High Sports Committee (CSD) have ruled in their favour regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The Blaugrana will be able to count on the duo for the final two months of the season.

The Catalan giants agreed a deal to lease out 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou for 30 years in exchange for €100m on the 31st of December, of which they have received €57m so far, a deal executed in part to be able to maintain Victor and Olmo registered. Until that point, both had been registered under the emergency injury ruling.

However after La Liga demanded guarantees for the deals and proof of funds, Barcelona were unable to provide them until the third of January. Having missed the deadline, La Liga and the RFEF decided to unregister both Olmo and Victor. Barcelona maintained that they had submitted all of the documents required, rather than requested, on time, and elevated the case to the CSD.

After the CSD granted an emergency injunction allowing Barcelona to keep them registered while the case was settled, Olmo and Victor continued to play after missing just two games. However they were at risk of being unregistered again, if the CSD had ruled against them. As per Diario AS though, the case has been ruled in Barcelona’s favour though, and Olmo and Victor will be available for the rest of the season. They ruled that the Monitoring Commission did not have the authority to cancel the licences of the players, and thus maintained them. La Liga and the RFEF had argued that the Commission did not make that decision, merely ratified other agreements.

It means that Olmo and Victor will be available for the rest of the season, although after La Liga’s announcement regarding Barcelona’s salary limit, the Blaugrana will have to find a way of registering both again in the summer. Victor has barely featured since the case, while Olmo remains a key player, but out injured for a further two weeks.