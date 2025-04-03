Arsenal hold talks with €25m La Liga target

Arsenal are planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and their intention is to sign a player that they missed out on 12 months prior – that being Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Last summer, Arsenal were also in the market for a goalkeeper, as they aimed to replace the outgoing Aaron Ramsdale. They made a move for Garcia late in the transfer window, and by that point, Espanyol had made it clear that a deal would only be possible if the 23-year-old’s release clause was paid. As such, the operation failed to materialise, although that has not dampened the spirits of the Premier League side.

In recent months, Arsenal have re-activated their interest in Garcia, whom they see as the ideal candidate to compete with David Raya for the starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s side. And while the likes of Atletico Madrid are said to be in the race, the North London club are believed to be favourites to secure the signature of one of La Liga’s standout goalkeepers this season.

According to reports in England (via ED), Arsenal have held talks in recent weeks with Garcia and his representatives. Their idea is to make a move in the summer, but they want to agree a deal with Espanyol that would be for lower than the player’s €25m release clause.

Should Espanyol be relegated, Garcia would be available for significantly cheaper as per a relegation release clause that is believed to be worth in the region of €15m. At this stage, Los Pericos are strong candidates to avoid a return to the Segunda, so their hope will be to bring in more than this from their goalkeeper’s inevitable summer sale.

It remains to be seen where Garcia ends up by the start of next season, although it is unlikely to be at the RCDE Stadium. Arsenal look well-placed for now, but there is a long way to go.