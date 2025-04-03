Alex Baena among two priority summer signings for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid spent big last summer, but despite this, there are still significant problems in Diego Simeone’s squad – but their hope is that these can be addressed during the upcoming transfer window.

Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg defeat to Barcelona saw Simeone trial son Giuliano Simeone as a left-sided midfielder, while Reinildo Mandava was preferred to Javi Galan at left-back. However, neither player was able to impress, and in the end, they were both substituted at half time.

The left side has been a problem area for Atleti in recent months, with none of the players that play there having been able to tie down a regular starting spot. Galan, Reinildo, Samuel Lino and Conor Gallagher have regularly been deployed there, but their underwhelming performances have led the club to prioritise addressing both positions during the summer transfer window, as per Diario AS.

It has already been decided that Atleti will aim to sign a new left-back, which does not bode well for Reinildo as he is out of contract at the end of the season. Furthermore, the intention is to make a summer move for Alex Baena, who is considered to be the ideal player to fix the problems in left midfield.

Atleti have already started making preparations for a summer move for Baena, who will be allowed to leave Villarreal this summer – as long as their valuation is met. However, they are expected to face strong competitions from clubs in the Premier League, which will complicate their efforts to bring the playmaker to the Metropolitano.

It remains to be seen who Atleti go for at left-back. They have been linked with Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras in recent weeks, although he is likely to be outside of their price range, especially since Baena will be targeted.