WATCH: Barcelona strike first blow against Atletico Madrid as Ferran Torres scores

Barcelona must win at the Metropolitano if they are to reach the Copa del Rey final, and they are on course to get there after taking the lead against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

The first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys finished 4-4 five weeks ago, and while Atleti could be considered favourites because of their home advantage for the return leg, Barcelona did win 4-2 in La Liga at the Metropolitano recently. And it is they that have broken the deadlock, with the goal coming from Ferran Torres.

It’s a wonderful through pass from Lamine Yamal, and Ferran races on to the ball ahead of Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso to score the opener. It comes after a period of dominance from Hansi Flick’s side, who are now on course to reach the Copa del Rey final, where they would meet El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

