Carlo Ancelotti admits he threatened to hook Vinicius Junior due to effort

Real Madrid came through against Real Sociedad in a rollercoaster Copa del Rey semi-final. After going 2-1 up on aggregate, Los Blancos conceded four times in total at the Santiago Bernabeu before an Antonio Rudiger goal five minutes from the end of extra time won it 5-4 for on aggregate. Vinicius Junior was key, coming alive when La Real took the lead for the only time in the semi-final.

The Brazilian was responsible for Endrick Felipe’s opener, carving open the Real Sociedad defence with a brilliant assist from the touchline. He then proceeded to have a disappointing subsequent fifty minutes, barely featuring as La Real scored twice to turn the tie on its head.

However their lead lasted all of two minutes, as Vinicius raced down the left flank past two defenders to assist Jude Bellingham. Four minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni headed Los Blancos back in front from a corner, one which came about due to Vinicius’ run in behind.

During the game, it was reported that manager Carlo Ancelotti told Vinicius on the touchline that ‘if he did not run, he would take him off’, in a heated discussion where Vinicius was seen telling the Italian ‘no, no!’ This version of events was put to Ancelotti after the game, and he confirmed to Marca that this had taken place.

Vinicius Junior vs Real Sociedad pic.twitter.com/dT7KUiysk7 — 🫵🏽 (@idoxvi) April 2, 2025

“Yes, that conversation, that warning brought out the best in Vinicius. From then on, he increased the pace and quality. He was decisive. With one of his moves, we made it 2-3, and he played a spectacular game,” Ancelotti commented.

It harks back to a debate that has dominated Real Madrid’s season, whether such an attacking trio up front can be trusted to work hard enough in defence. Ancelotti has spoken about it on multiple occasions himself, explaining that he at one point called all four (including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes) to convince them to work harder. Although he will be pleased with the end result, Ancelotti will be concerned that he still has to say as much at this late stage in the summer.