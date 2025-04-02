Real Sociedad exited the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night a month on from being beaten by Manchester United in the Europa League. Manager Imanol Alguacil was similarly irritated by the officiating after both though, noting that Los Blancos have enough talent to win games without the referees helping them.

The controversy came back to Real Madrid’s third goal before extra time, which would eventually end up levelling things up at 4-4 on aggregate courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal’s header in stoppage time. Kylian Mbappe appeared to move towards the ball from an offside position and take Real Sociedad defender Igor Zubeldia with him, before eventually allowing Vinicius Junior to run onto the ball. From the subsequent corner, Aurelien Tchouameni would head home.

“They eliminated us just like they eliminated us in the Europa League, with help in an area that we request is neutral. Real Madrid doesn’t need this type of help because they’re a big team and they don’t need it,” he said defiantly to Relevo.

La Real Sociedad reclamó fuera de juego posicional de Mbappé en la acción previa al córner que dio lugar al gol de Tchouameni.#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/ubWXOmA46Z — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 1, 2025

Mbappé, que estaba en fuera de juego, hace por jugar el balón claramente. No hace falta tecnología para ver esto. pic.twitter.com/rQAtlYVCEO — J. Oraa (@kubalismo) April 1, 2025

“It’s one of those that they have been giving. I have no doubt that if it was the other way around, it would have been given.”

La Real captain Mikel Oyarzabal was equally clear about it moments after the match.

“I saw an Mbappe offside, who interferes with the centre-back. I think conditions the decision of Igor [Zubeldia], but the corner is beforehand and that’s the way it is,” Oyarzabal added to Sport.

Despite his frustration with the referees, Alguacil did dedicate much of his press conference to noting how proud he was of his side.

“I’m happy and proud because two powerful teams put us out,” he remarked on their performances.”

“Although no one gave us a chance yesterday, the team has shown that it doesn’t lack play, character, or personality. We’ve done many things well, but we’re not in the final. You can leave proud, not having reached a final. Both in the home game and today’s, the team far exceeded expectations.”

There has been no shortage of speculation over Alguacil’s future of late, with his contract expiring, and some wondering whether he may walk away after seven successful years.

“Imanol has always wanted to stay at this club. Winning, losing, or drawing won’t change Imanol’s mind. I’m very clear about what this club is all about, and I want to be here for many years.”

La Real travel to Las Palmas next on Sunday, as they try to push for a European spot. With their elimination from the Copa, eighth spot looks as if it will be enough for the Conference League. Real Sociedad currently lie 10th, two points off Rayo Vallecano in seventh.