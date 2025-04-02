Prosecutor’s Office to appeal Dani Alves verdict

Last week, it was announced that former Barcelona and Sevilla player Dani Alves had been successful in appealing his rape conviction. It comes after he was originally found guilty back in February 2024, having been originally arrested and charged 13 months prior following an alleged incident that took place in a nightclub in the capital of Catalonia.

Alves celebrated the verdict, which was a unanimous acquittal, but the accuser certainly did not. And neither have the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who have now moved to issue an appeal against the decision that was made last week, as reported by Relevo.

As per the report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has formalised the announcement of an appeal before the civil and criminal chamber of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), which will be presented to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court. The appeal will be based on the fact that the sentence of the TSJC, which revoked Alves’ 4.5-year prison sentence, violates constitutional precepts and principles of the Criminal Code.

Alves has regularly denied all of the charges against him over the last two years, and he will continue to do so throughout this appeal process. He was recently sued by former club Pumas over his conviction, which was in regards to non-compliance with the code of conduct in his contract, but now that he has been acquitted, it remains to be seen how that situation develops.

The process of this appeal is likely to be another long one, meaning that Alves may not be able to fully think about what comes next for him for a while yet. It remains to be seen what ruling is made by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court when the times comes, but for now, the expectation is that there will not be much movement for the time being.