Premier League giant holds meeting with €60m winger Nico Williams

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is once again set to be one of the most coveted players in the summer transfer market, after he became a target for Europe’s elite last year. The Spain international still has a €60m release clause in his Athletic contract, so if he can be persuaded to leave Bilbao, that will likely be an affordable fee for most of Europe’s giants.

The side that have been most closely linked with Williams are Arsenal. The London side have recently appointed former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta to the same role, and the Italian has wasted no time in either using his contacts book from his time in Spain, nor in getting to work. As per Footmercato, Berta held a meeting with Williams several days ago, where they discussed a potential move to the Emirates for Williams.

Williams has hotly pursued by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but this year the sides that have been more closely linked to him, alongside Arsenal, are Chelsea and Manchester United. Recent reports say that Bayern Munich have decided not to act on their interest in Williams this summer, while he is though to remain on Barcelona’s shortlist.

PSG signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January from Napoli, and with Bradley Barcola also in their squad it seems unlikely they will pursue another winger that operates primarily off the left side. For Barcelona it remains a priority position, but with the exit of Xavi Hernandez, Williams appears to have slipped down their list of priorities, and beyond that, there is significant doubt over whether Barcelona will be able to spend big in the summer. Of course it cannot be ruled out that Williams decides to stay another season if he does not receive the perfect offer, given his strong affection for the club he came through at.