The most entertaining fixture in football this season will resume again this evening at 21:30 CEST. Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Metropolitano for a place in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, with the first leg tied at 4-4. The previous three games between the two this season have provided 17 goals, with a win each.

Atletico Madrid are without Angel Correa through suspension, but otherwise have a clean bill of health for the game, while Diego Simeone has confirmed that Copa goalkeeper Juan Musso will continue ahead of Jan Oblak. Sport predict that the surprise will be Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Conor Gallagher and Samuel Lino, with Marcos Llorente moving into midfield.

Reinildo Mandava is also tipped to get the nod over Javi Galan at left-back, with Giuliano Simeone moving over to the left side, and Clement Lenglet ahead of Robin Le Normand. MD also believe that will be the case, and predict the exact same Atletico team.

Marc Casadó is with the team in Madrid. He wanted to be there tonight, and show his support to the team. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2025

For Barcelona, both outlets have the exact same side, with Gavi playing the role usually reserved for the injured Dani Olmo. That is despite a late report that Gavi and Robert Lewandowski will be left out by Hansi Flick.

🔴⚪Atletico Madrid v Barcelona 🔵🔴21:30 CEST🏆 MD predict a relatively straightforward approach from #Barca this evening, but #AtleticoMadrid could shake things up in terms of their backline, with Marcos Llorente moving forward. pic.twitter.com/JySqzcHPqN — Football España (@footballespana_) April 2, 2025

Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha are primed to return to the Barcelona starting XI for the first time since picking up knocks on international duty, with Flick confirming both were fully fit. Joining Olmo on the injury list are Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen.

Let tonight be historical! ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍pic.twitter.com/SkAGg2F8u2 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 2, 2025

There seems a good chance that the game is decided late on, with all three previous games involving result-changing goals in the final five minutes or stoppage time. Barcelona arguably had their worst game against Atletico last time out in mid-March, but did secure their only win, one without Frenkie de Jong in midfield. From that game, the major change for Atletico is likely to be the presence of Jose Maria Gimenez with Lenglet rather than Le Normand.