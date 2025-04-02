Liverpool receive transfer boost in bid to sign €60m La Liga star

Liverpool have looked to shop in La Liga in recent years, and they could look to do so again in 2025 in their bid to replace Mohamed Salah, who could leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Last summer, Liverpool came desperately close to signing Martin Zubimendi, but after lengthy talks, he ultimately decided against a move to the now-Premier League leaders, who could now look to go for one of his Real Sociedad teammates.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool hold a long-term interest in Takefusa Kubo, whom they consider to be their number one option to replace Salah in the event that he does move on this summer.

Kubo has had a rather quiet season for La Real, but he has still managed to accumulate seven goals and four assists across all competitions. He produced one of his best performances of the season on Tuesday as the Basque side were heartbreakingly knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Real Madrid.

And that defeat in the semi-final means that La Real are staring down the barrel of missing out on European qualification for next season, given that they are off the pace in La Liga. And should they miss out, the report states that it would increase the chances of Kubo being sold this summer.

La Real are well-covered in the event of Liverpool, or any other club, coming in for Kubo as they have him tied down to a long-term contract with a €60m release clause. However, that could well be triggered this summer, in which case they would be powerless to stop their Japanese winger from moving on. But for now, that possibility is not considered in the offices at Donostia-San Sebastian.