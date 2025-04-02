Barcelona are once again looking at a summer with little in the way of signings in the summer transfer window. La Liga’s confirmation that their salary limit would be reduced back down to its pre-January figures, the Blaugrana are left with a tricky situation.

In January, Barcelona confirmed the sale of a 30-year lease on 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou for a price of €100m, of which they have so far collected €57m. La Liga later confirmed that this put Barcelona back in within their salary limit for the first time in two seasons, allowing them to sign players with less restrictions on what they were spending.

With that news, Barcelona went on a tear of contract renewals for Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez and Gerard Martin, but were also planning for a summer including at least two reinforcements. Earlier this week it was reported that their plans for next season had been halted, and on Wednesday, La Liga confirmed that the €100m VIP seats sale would not count towards their salary limit in the summer.

Barcelona are confident that Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo can continue playing until the end of the season. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2025

That will have a dramatic effect on the work of Director of Football Deco, say Sport. Instead of making signings, albeit it few, Barcelona’s priority will now be to ensure they can register Dani Olmo, Pau Victor and the players that renewed their contracts this summer. ‘Little or nothing’ will arrive in the way of signings this summer, and in order to strengthen at all, Barcelona will likely be required to sell one of their key players.

This occurs with several contract renewals still necessary before next season. Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny will need one to continue next year, while the Blaugrana are also trying to tie down Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde and Raphinha long-term. Since the sale of Barca Vision, or the so-called ‘economic levers’, Barcelona have signed little, and it looks as if they will continue to operate without major reinforcement.