Barcelona continued their incredible 2025 form on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid that secured their Copa del Rey final place, following a 5-4 aggregate success against Diego Simeone’s side.

It was a battling performance from the Catalans, who were able to hold on to ensure that Ferran Torres’ first half strike was the difference between the teams over the course of their semi-final tie. Hansi Flick was delighted with the performance produced by his side, as he stated during his post-match press conference (via Marca).

“We defended well and we did very well. Everyone can be proud of this team, we coaches are. Atletico are a great team, but we have improved a lot. It’s not easy, especially here. All the players are doing well and we have controlled it.”

Barcelona are still alive in their hopes of ending the season with a treble after this victory over Atleti, and while Flick has recognised that supporters and players can focus on it, he is choosing not to.

“We are allowed to dream, but we have to be focused and focused on what we want. We will arrive at three or four tomorrow morning, then we have to sleep and return to training and recover. We face Betis next. The next few weeks won’t be easy, but we have a fantastic team. The club and the fans can be proud of the team.”

It will be Real Madrid that Barcelona face in the Copa del Rey final later this month, but for Flick, that mouth-watering occasion is far in the distance for now.

“I don’t want to talk about the final. I’m focused on Betis. But it’s fantastic to play in El Clasico, but you have to play a lot of games. There are many important things. Now it is not very important.”