Barcelona have faced Atletico Madrid three times already this season, and while Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone predicted little in the way of changes from either side, his opposite number is set to make two shock calls this evening. The Blaugrana head to the Metropolitano level at 4-4 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey semi-final, with Real Madrid awaiting the winner in the final at La Cartuja.

The Blaugrana will be without Marc Casado, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Dani Olmo for the clash, with the latter the big question mark in Hansi Flick’s starting XI in Madrid. However Cadena SER report that Flick will make two surprise changes for the second leg.

After Olmo went down with injury last week, Gavi became the hot favourite to occupy his role in the side ahead of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, for many the next best option that Barcelona have in terms of midfielders. Yet the radio outlet say that it will be Fermin Lopez who gets the nod ahead of Gavi and Pablo Torre to play furthest forward of their midfielders.

Ahead of him will not be star forward Robert Lewandowski either. The Polish forward scored a brace on Sunday and hit the back of the net against Osasuna last week, but Ferran Torres is tipped to start ahead of him.

Torres, who is currently averaging a goal every 81 minutes this season, has been in fine form, and Flick has shown that he appreciates the Valencian forward’s movement. Torres also started the first leg, and did play well for the most part, although he passed up two good chances. Perhaps more surprising almost would be Gavi’s absence. Lopez has been on the outside looking in for much of the season, and Gavi put in a fine performance against Osasuna last week, praised by Flick publicly.