Chelsea preparing €40m offer for La Liga striker – report

Chelsea have ventured into the La Liga market on several occasions in recent years, and they are set to do so again this summer as they step up their efforts to sign a new striker.

It is no secret that Chelsea want to sign an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has blown hot and cold since his arrival from Villarreal in the summer of 2023. The idea of the Premier League side is to sign a top quality player, although recent reports have suggested that they could follow a similar route to the one taken with the Senegalese international.

In fact, they could follow the exact same route, as FootballTransfers have reported that Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry. The French star signed from FC Basel last summer for a fee of €12m, but he could already be on his way to the Premier League as the London club are believed to be readying an offer in the region of €40m.

Chelsea have spent in excess of €55m in the last couple of summers on Villarreal players (Jackson and Filip Jorgensen), and they could now be about to sent more money to the Yellow Submarine. However, officials at La Ceramica would surely be unwilling to part ways with Barry, who has registered nine goals and three assists in his first season in Spanish football.

Chelsea believe that Barry has untapped potential, but Villarreal will also share that belief, which is why they will be unwilling to part ways with their striker. In the end, it could come down to whether Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side can secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, as their chances of retaining the services of the 22-year-old could depend on what European competition they are playing in.