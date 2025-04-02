Real Madrid made it into the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday after a remarkable semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, which saw eight goals shared at the Santiago Bernabeu – and this meant that Los Blancos secured progression courtesy of a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

It was a special game as a neutral, but for those associated with Real Madrid, there are bound to be some concerns with conceding four times to La Real in their own backyard. As per Marca, head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted as much before his post-match press conference, although he did enjoy the 120 minutes.

“It was an entertaining game with many mistakes, with many good things. It was amusing. We are in the final. In the end, we have achieved our objective. I’ve never saw us being eliminated, because anything can happen at the Bernabeu. When we have to come back we never give up. We never give up, especially at home, with the fans.

“We had a bit of bad luck, Alaba touched the ball twice. These are things that can happen. But conceding 4 goals is not good. We scored 4 but we didn’t have balance. We are a team that has little balance, but that has a lot in attack. Scoring four goals against Real Sociedad is not so easy.”

Ancelotti also gave his thoughts on the strong challenge that Vinicius Junior was subjected to during extra time from La Real midfielder Jon Olasagasti. The Italian also revealed that he threatened to substitute his superstar winger because of a lack of defensive effort.

“For me it was a red card. But I have nothing more to add.

“I told him that he would be substituted if he didn’t defend. And from that conversation Vini picked up the pace and brought out all his quality and was very important in extra time. He gave two assists.”