Brazil sound out La Liga manager as Dorival Junior replacement

Brazil are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Dorival Junior, and like their previous search, they are looking in La Liga for their preferred candidate – but this time, it is not Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Prior to hiring Dorival back in January 2024, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) were very keen to appoint Carlo Ancelotti, whose future at Real Madrid was very uncertain at the time. However, the Italian’s decision to commit to a new contract saw the Selecao move on, although they are now back to square one in needing a manager.

While the CBF are bound to still be interested in Ancelotti, a move for him would not be possible unless he were to leave Real Madrid. In the meantime, they are now eyeing up another La Liga veteran manager: Manuel Pellegrini.

As reported by Chilean newspaper La Tercera (via MD), Pellegrini has been sounded out by the CBF.

“What we know is that an intermediary from the Brazilian national team contacted Pellegrini’s entourage. We are sure that the Chilean arouses great interest in the market, especially because of what he has done at our club in the last five seasons. What they told us is that Brazil’s interest is serious, but we are also aware that he has a contract here until June 2026.”

Pellegrini’s job at Betis had looked under threat a few months ago after a poor first half of the season, but he has turned around his and Los Verdiblancos’ fortunes in 2025. They are well in the hunt to secure Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign, and were this to happen, there would be basically no chance that the Chilean head coach would look to leave, especially as he is under contract at the Benito Villamarin for another 12 months.