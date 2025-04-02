Barcelona can perhaps breathe easy over the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, whose ability to play for the rest of the season hinges on the High Sports Committee (CSD). La Liga released a statement on Wednesday morning declaring that Barcelona would no longer be able to count the €100m lease of their 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou towards their salary limit.

Their statement detailed that as the auditors of Barcelona’s latest accounts, Crowe, did not include the €100m sale in their audit, neither would they include it Barcelona’s salary limit calculations, subtracting at the very least the €57m that the Blaugrana have already received from investors Forta Advisors and New Era Visionary Group.

Barcelona are confident that Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo can continue playing until the end of the season. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2025

Thus, as they stated, Barcelona did not have space in their salary limit to register either of Olmo or Victor in January, regardless of whether they submitted on time. La Liga also explained that they had communicated these findings to the CSD, as they deliberate on whether to uphold an injunction keeping Olmo and Victor registered.

Barcelona are arguing that they did submit the necessary documents on time, but also that it would harm the right to work of Olmo and Victor if they were to be unregistered now. A decision is expected this week and could even be as soon as Thursday morning. However according to Diario AS, La Liga’s latest alterations to Barcelona’s salary limit will not impact the decision of the CSD.

The CSD are purely concerned, and will dictate their decision on whether Olmo and Victor were unjustly unregistered or not, and as such that will be decisive factor in the case. Sources at the Government department have informed them that today’s announcement will not have any influence.

If the ruling goes against Barcelona, then Olmo and Victor would be unavailable for the rest of the season, although they could appeal the decision and seek a second injunction while that is resolved. This clearly has no guarantee of being accepted though. If the ruling goes in Barcelona’s favour, Olmo and Victor will remain registered, and Barcelona need not worry about doing so until the summer.