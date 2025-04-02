As Barcelona travelled to Madrid for their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, La Liga released a statement that would dominate the headlines. They confirmed that the Blaugrana’s salary limit had been dramatically reduced, throwing their plans for the coming summer into disarray – according to Barcelona President Joan Laporta, this was no coincidence.

La Liga’s statement explained that Barcelona’s €100m sale of the lease to 475 VIP seats would not be included in their salary limit calculations, something that throws the ability of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to continuing to play this season into the air. The decision of the High Sports Committee is expected imminently on the controversial registration case.

Speaking ahead of the lunch between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid directors, Laporta explained that a response was coming from the Blaugrana.

“Regarding La Liga’s letter, we see it as yet another attempt to damage the club’s image and go against the interests of FC Barcelona. Obviously, the club will respond through its legal services, which are thoroughly reviewing La Liga’s letter. We will respond in the strongest possible manner,” he told Sport from Madrid, as the Blaugrana prepare for the Metropolitano.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo declared that they simply had to respect the current ruling on Olmo, who will not play this evening due to injury. Laporta continued on to suggest an agenda against Barcelona.

“It’s been three months since I said that the registrations of Olmo and Pau Víctor had been carried out correctly and followed each and every one of the requirements demanded by the RFEF and La Liga, and that remains true.”

“I have the feeling this isn’t a coincidence. Today we’re playing a final, and I hope it’s a great spectacle. Reviving controversies of this kind isn’t a coincidence; it’s yet another attempt to destabilise our team. The feeling is that since they can’t beat us on the pitch, they’ll try to do it in the offices. As president of Barca, I won’t allow it.”

It is far from the first time that Laporta has implied a vendetta against the Blaugrana across Spanish football’s institutions, although without evidence. La Liga’s decision does appear to wreak havoc on Barcelona transfer plans this summer, and could even push them towards selling a major star this summer. Before even thinking about signings, the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are in contract discussions with Barcelona, and would need their deals registered.