Barcelona have reached the final of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey after a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano ensured a 5-4 aggregate victory in their semi-final tie.

The first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys five weeks ago was a thrilling contest that saw eight goals shared between the two teams, but this second leg was much more cagey. It may not have been after referee José Luis Munuera Montero was called over by VAR to check a possible red card challenge by Cesar Azpilicueta in the opening five minutes, but he stuck with his original yellow card decision.

Barcelona enjoyed the better of the opening stages, and just before half hour mark, they would find the breakthrough at the Metropolitano, where they won in La Liga a few weeks ago. It was wonderful work from Lamine Yamal to slip the ball through to Ferran Torres, who got there ahead of Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso to stab into the back of the net.

That goal gave Barcelona the opportunity to control proceedings, as they had a lead to defend. And they did manage to do so in the second half, albeit there were some scares. Atleti made a triple change at half time to bring on Javi Galan, Clement Lenglet and Alexander Sorloth, and the latter, who also seems to score against the Catalans, had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, after Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their semi-final against Real Sociedad on Tuesday, also by a 5-4 aggregate scoreline. It will be the second Superclasico of the season, after January’s 5-1 victory for the Catalan team in the Spanish Super Cup.