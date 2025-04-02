Atletico Madrid in danger of missing out on speedy 25-year-old right-back

It looks as if Osasuna may be forced into selling starting right-back Jesus Areso this summer, with his contract situation looking increasingly untenable in Pamplona. Areso will have offers this summer though, and could be on his way out.

According to Diario AS, Osasuna have made their final contract offer to Areso. Los Rojillo have been in talks with him for some months over a new deal, but with their latest proposal, they made it clear that it was as high as they could go without breaking their salary structure. Despite the offer making him one of the highest paid members of their squad, Areso appears set to reject it.

With just a year remaining on his deal, that would open the doors at El Sadar for a move. Two of Spain’s giants are willing to offer him a route out too, with Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club both interested in Areso. Diego Simeone is a fan of his, and Atletico are keen to add competition for Nahuel Molina, having relied on Marcos Llorente at right-back for much of the season. He fits both in terms of price tag and his progression.

However Athletic Club are leading the race for Areso, who can leave if his €12m release clause is activated. Ernesto Valverde has made it clear since Oscar de Marcos’ retirement that he will need another right-back to compete with Andoni Gorosabel if Athletic make it into the Champions League, and as such Los Leones have decided they will definitely make a move for Areso.

The 25-year-old has already left Osasuna for Athletic once in 2017 as an academy player, and returned to Tajonar in 2021 on a free from Bilbao. The Basque side are currently in fourth position in La Liga, with the UEFA coefficient likely to grant La Liga a fifth entry into the Champions League next season too. Both Villarreal and Real Betis are six points behind Athletic, although the Yellow Submarine have a game in hand.