Arsenal sweating on fitness of two key players for Real Madrid showdown

Arsenal could be without multiple key players for their upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, which kicks off with the first leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday.

Real Madrid are already considered to be favourites to progress to the semi-finals, and their chances could now be higher as Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of two important defenders after they picked up injuries in Tuesday’s victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

It was a night of mixed emotions for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka scored on his long-awaited return after injury, and barring any setbacks in the coming days, he will be fit to face Real Madrid. However, the same may not be said for Gabriel Maghalaes and Jurrien Timber, who both sustained injuries on Tuesday, as per Sport.

Gabriel’s situation is the one that has caused serious concern for Arsenal, as he was forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem. He is considered to be a major doubt for the first leg against Real Madrid, while the same can also be said for Jurrien Timber, who was forced off in the second period.

It has been a tough few weeks for Arsenal in terms of injuries, with Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White having also suffered with problems, and they are also struggling for the match-up against Real Madrid. It means that Mikel Arteta could have few options at his disposal in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid will be pleased at the thought of facing a depleted Arsenal side in the Champions League, as they continue their bid to retain their crown. However, it cannot be taken for granted that they will progress, as the Premier League side are very capable even without some of their most important players.