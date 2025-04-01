WATCH: Real Sociedad score stoppage time equaliser to force extra time against Real Madrid

Extra time is needed to determine whether Real Madrid or Real Sociedad will reach the Copa del Rey final, with the visitors scoring late on to force the extra 30 minutes of action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they fell behind again on the night as David Alaba turned the ball into his own net, and the Austrian defender ended up finding the back of his own net again a few minutes later, although Jude Bellingham did net a quick equaliser.

Aurelien Tchouameni struck on 86 minutes to make it 4-3 on aggregate, but in stoppage time, Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net to bring it back level once again.

It’s been an incredible match at the Bernabeu, and now there is more action to come.