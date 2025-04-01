Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Own goal sees Real Sociedad retake lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid are heading for extra time in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie as Real Sociedad have scored again in their second leg meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they have now fallen behind again on the night as David Alaba has turned the ball into his own net.

Real Madrid needed a late winner in the last round against Leganes, and another is required if they are to avoid extra time in this tie.

Posted by

Tags Copa del Rey David Alaba Pablo Marin Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News