WATCH: Own goal sees Real Sociedad retake lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid are heading for extra time in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie as Real Sociedad have scored again in their second leg meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they have now fallen behind again on the night as David Alaba has turned the ball into his own net.

It's an own goal from David Alaba and Real Sociedad make it 2-2 on aggregate once again! 🔵⚪ It's all set up for a big finish at the Bernabeu now 👀 pic.twitter.com/f449ycYOLm — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 1, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-2 Real Sociedad | David Alaba (OG) OWN GOAL FROM DAVID ALABA !!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT'S 2-2 ON AGGREGATE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Z6uMTDCFam — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 1, 2025

Real Madrid needed a late winner in the last round against Leganes, and another is required if they are to avoid extra time in this tie.