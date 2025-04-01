WATCH: Real Madrid heading for Copa del Rey final as Aurelien Tchouameni strikes

Real Madrid are heading into the Copa del Rey final as things stand after scoring a late goal in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they fell behind again on the night as David Alaba turned the ball into his own net, and the Austrian defender ended up finding the back of his own net again a few minutes later, although Jude Bellingham netted a quick equaliser.

Now, Aurelien Tchouameni has struck to make it 4-3 on aggregate.

"Real Madrid have done what Real Madrid do!" 🗣️ The response of champions has Madrid back on course for the Copa del Rey final! 🏆 Incredible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jhg5hOvQGe — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 1, 2025

Real Madrid are a JOKE 😂 Tchouameni 💥

pic.twitter.com/DOtsB0250a — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) April 1, 2025

ANOTHER GREAT ESCAPE FOR REAL MADRID!! AFTER GOING DOWN AND ON THE BRINK OF ELIMINATION, THEY SCORE TWICE IN FIVE MINUTES AND ARE MOMENTS AWAY FROM THE COPA DEL REY FINAL!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/20ePXeZyhd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2025

Real Madrid only have minutes left to hold on in this one, and if they can, they will face Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.