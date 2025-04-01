Real Madrid had a one-goal lead going into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad, but that has been wiped out in the early stages at the Santiago Bernabeu as the visitors have taken a shock lead.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger for this one, and that decision has not gone well in the opening stages. It has taken 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Real Sociedad take the lead on the night against Real Madrid and level the tie up on aggregate! 🔵⚪ Ander Barrenetxea with the all important goal for La Real 👀 pic.twitter.com/s42y0nhiuT — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 1, 2025

Gol de Barrenetxea, se adelanta la Real. Esto es lo que tiene dar la posesión al rival y no presionar NADA. Desajuste defensivo, Lucas Vázquez ha tenido que ir a por el que peina el balón y a por su par, que ha terminado marcando. pic.twitter.com/SVCpWwglYF — Real Madrid Unido™ (@RMadridUniido) April 1, 2025

REAL SOCIEDAD TAKE THE LEAD IN MADRID TO TIE IT ON AGGREGATE 👀 pic.twitter.com/72jvfFDg4X — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2025

It’s a poor start for Real Madrid, but La Real could not have imagined it going any better in these early stages. They are now level on aggregate, although they will need to repel an inevitable storm from the hosts if they are to book their place in the Copa del Rey final against either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.