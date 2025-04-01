Real Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Real Madrid pegged back by Real Sociedad as Copa del Rey tie now level on aggregate

Real Madrid had a one-goal lead going into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad, but that has been wiped out in the early stages at the Santiago Bernabeu as the visitors have taken a shock lead.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger for this one, and that decision has not gone well in the opening stages. It has taken 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

It’s a poor start for Real Madrid, but La Real could not have imagined it going any better in these early stages. They are now level on aggregate, although they will need to repel an inevitable storm from the hosts if they are to book their place in the Copa del Rey final against either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.

Posted by

Tags Copa del Rey Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News