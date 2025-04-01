WATCH: Real Madrid back in front with minutes to go as Antonio Rudiger scores

Real Madrid are minutes away from reaching the Copa del Rey final after edging ahead again in the semi-final tie against Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they fell behind again on the night as David Alaba turned the ball into his own net, and the Austrian defender ended up finding the back of his own net again a few minutes later, although Jude Bellingham did net a quick equaliser.

Aurelien Tchouameni struck on 86 minutes to make it 4-3 on aggregate, but in stoppage time, Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net to bring it back level once again.

Now, Real Madrid have re-taken the lead on aggregate in the 115th minute, with the goal coming from Antonio Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger with a brilliant header to put Real Madrid in front in extra time! 5-4 on aggregate! ⚪ Is that finally the winner? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Iha3EpdSkL — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 1, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad | Rudiger RUDIGER EQUALIZES IN THE 115TH MINUTE OF EXTRA TIME !!!!!!!!!!!!!! 5-4 ON AGGREGATE !!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/5dxXL7rftS — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 1, 2025

RUDIGER WITH A HEADER TO PUT REAL MADRID AHEAD IN EXTRA TIME 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/8KemlRs3qt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2025

Real Madrid have their noses in front again, but can they now hang on? If so, they will face Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.