Real Madrid saw their first leg advantage wiped out early on against Real Sociedad, but they are now back ahead on aggregate in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they are back level in this second leg, with the goal coming from Endrick Felipe, who scores for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey.

What a finish from Endrick! 🔥 Real Madrid take back the advantage in the tie as Vini Jr and Endrick combine with a great pass and a dinked finish 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Jp4vJiJPkf — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 1, 2025

ENDRICK WHAT A GOAL WHAT A PASS FROM VINI pic.twitter.com/9aOunuDSuF — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) April 1, 2025

ENDRICK CHIPS THE KEEPER FOR REAL MADRID 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q1xkFl7tsB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2025

It’s a special pass from Vinicius Junior, and Endrick applies the finish to get Real Madrid back in front on aggregate. As things stand, they will be in the Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.