WATCH: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad trade goals as extra time beckons

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are playing a classic Copa del Rey match here, with two more goals meaning that extra time is still on the cards at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti rested the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia for this one, and that decision did not go well in the opening stages. It took 16 minutes for La Real to break the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the goal coming from winger Ander Barrenetxea after a fine assist from Pablo Marin.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to get back level with a goal that came from Endrick Felipe, who scored for the fourth time in five appearances in this season’s Copa del Rey. However, they fell behind again on the night as David Alaba turned the ball into his own net, and the Austrian defender ended up finding the back of his own net again a few minutes later.

However, Real Madrid were not behind for long as Jude Bellingham has equalised only two minutes later.

This has been a Copa del Rey classic at the Bernabeu. Will there be any more goals before the 90 minutes are up, or is extra time on the cards?

