Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has declared that this season has been ‘very good’ for Los Rojiblancos so far, although the final games of the season will dictate how their year is evaluated. Los Colchoneros go into their semi-final second leg in the Copa del Rey against Barcelona (4-4 on aggregate) with some feeling it is their last chance to exceed expectations this year.

The clashes between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been entertaining so far, with 17 goals in three games and a win each for both side. Los Rojiblancos suffered a 4-2 defeat at the Metropolitano two games ago, but Simeone was not expecting much in the way of changes.

“We’ll go through different periods. They’ll have a lot of possession. We’ll repeat the games we’ve been showing. I don’t think there will be many changes for them or for us. Each player will try to take it to where they can perform best,” he told the media.

Simeone’s main selection dilemmas have been on the left side of the team between Samuel Lino and Conor Gallagher, as well as at left-back between Cesar Azpilicueta, Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava. Captain Koke Resurreccion has also returned to fitness in midfield.

“We have good options with different characteristics. Gallagher plays more where Rodrigo does, with a higher intensity, although Rodrigo has more talent. The same thing happens between Barrios and Koke: Barrios has more intensity, and Koke has an ability to read the game… Possibly the best we have.”

“Cesar, Reinildo, or Galan can play. All three are eager to play. I’ll decide who goes first,” Simeone commented on the left-back position.

Galan and Mandava have both started up against Lamine Yamal, with neither particularly successful in stopping him, which may perhaps allow the experienced Azpilicueta a look-in. Meanwhile the form of Antoine Griezmann over the last two months has also been questioned.

“During the season, everyone goes through different moments. When we get used to so much talent, so many goals, and it doesn’t show up, the need for it to return arises. I hope and want it to show up tomorrow.”

Simeone was asked about whether the season would be a failure if in the space of four games, Atletico were eliminated from contention for all three major titles, with slim hopes of overhauling a nine-point deficit in La Liga.

“Well, failure is a broad word. He who doesn’t try, fails; he who tries, doesn’t fail. The season is going very well, maybe you didn’t hear that, so I’ll say it again, it’s been a very good season. The outcome of the game by game will dictate whether the season is very good, extraordinary, or average.”

Simeone was also asked about managing the final minutes of the game, after his side were unusually brittle in their last meeting, conceding four times in the final 20 minutes.

🚨 Journalist: “Is tomorrow’s game against Barcelona like a final?” Diego Simeone: “Tomorrow isn’t a final, it’s a semifinal that would allow us to play in a final. The fans, up to today, have behaved the same way they have every year since I arrived at the club—singing… pic.twitter.com/QDN988E4D3 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 1, 2025

“I don’t find it strange. The opponent plays with the same intensity throughout the match. They’ll have chances, they play fluidly, with bravery. We have to take the game to a place where we can hurt them and try to isolate them from that potential we all see.”

Barcelona are set to have Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha fully fit for the clash, although they will be without Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado. Los Rojiblancos have a fully fit squad, although Angel Correa is suspended, and Juan Musso will start ahead of Jan Oblak being the Copa del Rey. Atletico have caused Barcelona more problems than any other side this season, but the Catalan giants remain unbeaten in 2025.