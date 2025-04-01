Real Madrid have booked their place in the Copa del Rey final after an incredible semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two teams shared eight goals on the night, and that ensured a 5-4 aggregate victory for Los Blancos.

La Real trailed 1-0 from the first leg, but inside the opening minutes in the Spanish capital, they drew level courtesy of Ander Barrenetxea, who finished well on the break after being played in by Pablo Marin. Real Madrid were not good in the opening half hour, but they managed to equalise on the night as Endrick Felipe scored his fourth goal in this season’s Copa del Rey after an exceptional assist from Vinicius Junior.

There would be no more goals at the Bernabeu until the 72nd minute, with the third of the evening going the way of La Real. It was an unfortunate moment for David Alaba as the ball went into his own net via a deflection from him, and that meant the visitors were back level on aggregate.

Remarkably, La Real would then go in front on aggregate as Mikel Oyarzabal netted on 80 minutes, although Real Madrid came roaring back immediately after as Jude Bellingham found the back of the net with another big goal. And the hosts would then complete the quick turnaround as Aurelien Tchouameni scored with 86 minutes on the clock.

However, that was still not enough for Real Madrid to progress as La Real scored in the third minute of stoppage time courtesy of Oyarzabal’s second, and that meant extra time was needed. And it would be Los Blancos that struck the decisive blow as Antonio Rudiger headed home from a corner in the 115th minute to see Ancelotti’s side into the final.

Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the showpiece event, with the second semi-final to be played to a finish on Wednesday.