Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remains at the centre of speculation over his future. The Italian was close to the sack in November after a poor run of form, but has come through a sticky patch in tact. Now in the final few months of the season though, Real Madrid will be expected to deliver titles, with four on the line.

Los Blancos are three points behind Barcelona in La Liga with a Clasico to come, are halfway to the Copa del Rey final, and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Beyond the European final, Real Madrid will travel to the USA to compete in the Club World Cup.

Ahead of the final three months of the season, President Florentino Perez has given Ancelotti his confidence. Marca detail that Perez sat down for coffee with Ancelotti on Friday to express his support and that he is alongside him. The hierarchy at Real Madrid still believe that Ancelotti is the best man for the job, despite the amount of speculation surrounding the Italian’s job.

Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over from Ancelotti, the main doubt is when that will be. Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes declared over the weekend that Alonso would be staying, but in spite of Perez’s backing, there will likely be a vacancy in the summer if Ancelotti does not lift a trophy at some point.

This report comes just hours after it was leaked that Ancelotti is more open to leaving Real Madrid than in previous years. The Brazil job has once again become available, and while Ancelotti signed a contract extension with Real Madrid the last time that was the case, the fatigue and wear of being the Real Madrid manager has had two more years to accumulate for Ancelotti, who is one of the Selecao’s top targets.