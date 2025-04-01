Real Madrid make contact with Martin Zubimendi over summer move

Real Madrid have identified central midfield as one of three areas that they want to strengthen this summer, and it appears they know the names of the people they want to come in to do so. In central midfield, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is their principle target.

Los Blancos are keen to address the three areas that have caused Carlo Ancelotti most headaches this season, in this case central midfield, central defence and right-back. The latter is the most advanced of the three, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold all but signed and set to arrive on a free. In recent weeks it has transpired that Real Madrid intend to move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, amid competition from the likes of Chelsea.

Now they have begun making moves for Zubimendi. The 26-year-old Basque midfielder looks set to move on this summer after several years of turning down a number of top clubs willing to activate his €60m release clause, the latest of which was Liverpool last summer. Los Blancos see Arsenal as their primary obstacle to Zubimendi, with reports in England claiming that Arsenal are in advanced talks, and Mikel Arteta intent on bringing him in.

However Real Madrid have now made their move, say Diario AS. After reports in recent months that Los Blancos are ‘closing the gap’ on Arsenal, and that Zubimendi is one of their options, the Madrid-based outlet explain that they have held informal talks with Zubimendi. The object of which was to let him know that they are very interested, and if he wants to, there is a real chance that he could play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. No final decision has yet been made, and when it is taken by Zubimendi, Los Blancos want to be in or around pole position.

Zubimendi has been pursued by the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal beforehand, but last summer was the first time where La Real had to persuade the Spain international to stay. Arsenal have certainly been after Zubimendi for longer, but the attraction of joining an all-star Real Madrid side, and potentially being managed by Xabi Alonso in the future will be significant.