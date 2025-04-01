Real Madrid Assistant Manager planning exit at the end of the season

Carlo Ancelotti during the training day before the UEFA Champions League, Group C, football match to play between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on November 28, 2023, in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press 28/11/2023 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Amid relentless speculation over the future of Carlo Ancelotti this summer and his position at Real Madrid, he is set to lose his most trusted lieutenant at the club. Assistant manager and more importantly son, Davide Ancelotti is reportedly set to leave at the end of the season.

Ancelotti junior has been on Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff, initially as a fitness coach, since he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, but has taken on gradually more important roles under his father, following him from club to club. On his return to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 alongside Carlo Ancelotti, Davide Ancelotti was his assistant manager.

However The Athletic relay that Davide Ancelotti intends to leave at the end of the season. The 35-year-old is believed to be keen to start his own coaching career, and this could be the season he does so. While detailing the reasons that Carlo Ancelotti is more open to the idea of leaving Los Blancos than previously, Davide’s prospective departure is one of the key reasons why he may do so.

Of course Davide Ancelotti must yet go through with the decision, but he will likely have options if he does so. Previously Davide Ancelotti has been linked with the Everton job, another place where he coached alongside his father. Still more concerning for Carlo Ancelotti, it was reported in October that this could be the case, but Davide Ancelotti’s plan is to leave and take with him fellow Real Madrid coach Francesco Mauri as his assistant.

The younger Ancelotti is well-regarded at Valdebebas, and does much of the coaching on the training ground and tactical work with the side. Also in charge of set pieces, he can often be seen taking an active role on the touchline in discussions with both his father and with players during games.