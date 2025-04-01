Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, with several key players missing for both sides. Kick off is set for 21:30 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg courtesy of Endrick Felipe.

There had been some suggestion that the Brazilian teenager could start again against La Real, but Diario AS do not believe that will be the case, with the gala front four of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham all primed to start. Further back, there are some more surprising predicted selections.

⚪ #RealMadrid v #RealSociedad🔵⚪🏆 (1-0 on agg.) Diario AS expect Camavinga to play over Modric, with David Alaba ahead of Antonio Rudiger in defence. Lunin is in goal again. Meanwhile Benat Turrientes for Brais is the only change expected for La Real from the first leg. pic.twitter.com/ZlZJMqz04W — Football España (@footballespana_) April 1, 2025

They feel that Antonio Rudiger will miss out in favour of David Alaba, while Fede Valverde would revert to right-back. Eduardo Camavinga is also backed to start alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, with Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal out injured. It means Andriy Lunin will continue in goal. Real Sociedad have their own injury issues, with Brais Mendez, Arsen Zakharyan, Jon Pacheco, Sheraldo Becker and Alvaro Odriozola all out of the clash.

Marca do believe that Endrick will be included, and expect Rudiger to maintain his spot ahead of Alaba, as is the case for Lucas Vazquez at right-back. Valverde would be in midfield instead of Camavinga, and Rodrygo would be the casualty for Endrick’s inclusion.

AS feel La Real will only make one change from the first leg, with Benat Turrientes playing ahead of the injured Brias. Marca predict Pablo Marin to continue his run in the team after assisting Mikel Oyarzabal at the weekend in their 2-1 win over Real Valladolid. Sergio Gomez is also tipped to get the nod over Ander Barrenetxea.

The Txuri-Urdin dominated much of the first leg, but were typically blunt in front of goal, and Los Blancos were never out of their comfort zone. However for Real Madrid, the last time they won a game by more than one goal, and indeed enjoyed a comfortable win, was the game before the first leg a month ago against Girona.