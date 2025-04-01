Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was full of praise for Atletico Madrid and opposite number Diego Simeone before the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, level at 4-4 from the first leg. Few sides have caused Barcelona as much trouble as Atletico this season, but Flick said he was happy with how his side have been responding to adversity.

Flick emphasized that he was expecting an Atletico team that would be in the game to the final moments. In each game between the two teams this season, both sides have held the lead at some point in the encounter, with 17 goals going in between three games.

“It’s a different match because it will be like a final before the final. Everyone wants to reach the final. Barca can be proud of what we are doing, we are working hard in training and in matches. It’s not luck what they achieved. They’ve earned everything they’ve achieved.”

“We’re satisfied with the level of commitment, and I’m speaking for the coaching staff, we see that in every situation, they have the right answer. So far, we haven’t gotten anywhere. It won’t be easy. They have a great coach; they know how to play the way they want to. They’ll fight until the last minute, to the last second. They know how to come back. For me, it’s a long trip to the end of the season.”

🚨 Diego Simeone: “Failure? The word “failure” means not trying. The one who tries doesn’t fail.” “For me, the season is very good. We’re in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and the “game-by-game” approach will tell us if it ends up being extraordinary, good, or average.” pic.twitter.com/BgRmLRcadk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 1, 2025

It was suggested on several occasions that with Atletico out of the Champions League and now nine points back in La Liga, they could be even more dangerous with an ‘all or nothing’ approach.

“It’s the closest title there is, and there’s time in La Liga. They have very experienced coach who knows how to turn things around.”

“Some players have taken a few penalties, nothing special, it happens sometimes. But if it happens, we’re prepared,” Flick noted, saying that he had not specifically practiced penalties.

The Superior Sports Council will rule on the cases of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor before the deadline of Monday, April 7th. A statement will be released this week. @FCBRAC1 pic.twitter.com/25EuKg8b8V — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2025

On Monday, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Hansi Flick and Barcelona’s performances, but the German coach refused to lend any obvious headlines. He was asked what he thought of Ancelotti’s words and Real Madrid’s style of play.

“I think we can see that we’re playing well. We’re playing good football. I see it, and the fans recognise it. They’re happy. I don’t think we should compare ourselves to Real Madrid. You’d like me to say something, but I won’t. Real Madrid is fantastic, and so is Atletico Madrid and their coach. He knows everything about football.”

“We’ll see how it all ends, but I’m happy with how things are going. We have to win titles, and as I said, we’re going to give it our all. We’ll see what happens.”

He did also hint that there could be changes in Barcelona’s approach.

“We have our idea of how to play tomorrow, it could be that we change something. But you will see tomorrow, not today, you will see tomorrow.”

Do you expect a hard, aggressive approach from #AtleticoMadrid? "It's how they normally play. Their intensity is always high. It's nothing new. I love the way they play football. With a lot of speed in their game, rhythm… I love their style of play." 🗣️Hansi Flick #Barca pic.twitter.com/AOTHAXVu0l — Football España (@footballespana_) April 1, 2025

The two sides have clashed on three occasions this season, with Atletico winning 2-1 in December, Barcelona winning 4-2 in March, and the two sides drawing 4-4 in February. Los Rojiblancos are the only side this season to avoid defeat against Barcelona more than once this season, and have score more goals (8) than anyone against the Blaugrana. Flick confirmed that Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha would be fit for the Metropolitano, but his main question is over a midfield spot.