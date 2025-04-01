Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has avoided making a declaration on who will be his goalkeeper until the end of the season once again. Flick has already changed number one earlier this year, with Wojciech Szczesny usurping Inaki Pena, and now club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on the way back from injury.

Back in February, Flick was asked whether Szczesny would be their starting goalkeeper going forward, which he confirmed at the time. Exactly two months later, and with ter Stegen again training with the team, he did not commit to a number one.

“We’ll see, step by step, day by day, to see Ter Stegen, as he gets better and better. Today isn’t the day. It’s not the time, we’ll handle it as normal. Everything goes in the right direction, we should be happy he’s at this point,” he told the media.

Perhaps the biggest question facing Flick ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid is who will replace Dani Olmo in midfield. Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre would all be like for like replacements, while he could push Frenkie de Jong or Pedri forward and use Eric Garcia in midfield too.

“In this position, you have to find the right position, find the rigth position in the offence, press in the defence… it’s always like that. There are some players who can play that position, tomorrow we’ll see. I believe in every player. I have trust in them, that they can do it well. Be positive. We’ll decided tomorrow. We were meeting more in the video room than on the pitch, the training was less intense, so we’ll see.”

Barcelona will have Raphinha back after he missed their last two wins over Osasuna and Girona due to discomfort.

“Yes he’s absolutely ready,” he explained regarding Raphinha’s fitness after missing their last two games. Pau Cubarsi is also set to return after two games starting on the bench and an ankle injury.

“He’s ready like Raphinha, we’ve given him a little more time. It was the right decision.”

Reports coming out of the Catalan capital have declared that Flick does intend to keep Szczesny as Barcelona’s number one until the end of the season. Ter Stegen is expected to get the medical green light towards the end of April, but it would be a bold decision to replace the Polish shot-stopper in the heat of title race. Barcelona take on Atletico at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night at 21:30 CEST, with the score tied at 4-4.